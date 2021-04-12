Letter: An informed discussion on the Vance Monument

However, I began to realize that the feeling was caused by poor messaging on the part of the city. Doubtless there are many people on the other side of this question, but their views by and large have not been shared with the community.
Why haven’t the public comments to the Vance Monument commission been published on a website so we can have an informed discussion?
— Lou Lieb Asheville
I don’t think I’m the only person in town to think that removing the monument was destined to be the outcome even before the “commission” was appointed, so even if comments from 99.9% of the population were against removing the monument, publishing the comments wouldn’t matter. This city council has its own agenda and damn the people it represents. We need to reconsider having city council representatives elected by district . It’s the only way constituents’ concerns will ever be represented.
Do you think guaranteeing you ONE vote on the council would have changed the outcome? You have Sandra Kilgore carrying the water for traitors and racists already.
Oust Esther
That’s a great suggestion – whoops! They already did that. Page after page of public comments from each meeting.
https://publicinput.com/VanceMonumentTaskForce
(Took me about 30 seconds to find this, BTW)
The letter, though pointless on its face, raises an interesting idea: Maybe rename the obelisk “Geometric Object I” – a monument to modernist pretension that doesn’t mean anything, doesn’t do anything, and doesn’t stand for anything, but still evokes in the viewer powerful feelings of resentment and alienation. Something for everyone there.