Letter: An informed discussion on the Vance Monument

My first reaction was outrage that the city would squander money on removing a geometric object [“Council Votes to Demolish Vance Monument,” March 31, Xpress].

However, I began to realize that the feeling was caused by poor messaging on the part of the city. Doubtless there are many people on the other side of this question, but their views by and large have not been shared with the community.

Why haven’t the public comments to the Vance Monument commission been published on a website so we can have an informed discussion?

— Lou Lieb

Asheville