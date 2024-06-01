Letter: An obvious choice for monument honors

Over the last four years, there has been a monumental (pun intended) outcry over the preservation or demolition of the Vance Monument — a rather uninspiring granite obelisk named in honor of Zebulon Vance that stood in the heart of Asheville and over the years became a well-known symbol of our mountain town. Vance — former governor of North Carolina and U.S. senator, officer in the Confederate Army and lawyer — had been a polarizing figure whose notoriety continued long after his death.

Scrutinized for over a century, the 2020 protests over the death of George Floyd turned the monument into a 75-foot-tall detonator of explosive emotions on both sides of the argument. The City Council voted to remove the monument, a dismantling of the structure complicated by other protests, lawsuits, appeals and petitions. This month, removal of the monument’s base was begun. The obelisk itself is gone from Pack Square, amid sounds of celebratory back-patting, the crunching of gnashed teeth and travel guides rushing to find replacement photos for their front covers.

I am not writing to air my side of the argument; there are many valid points to both. Asheville prides itself on inclusivity and artistry, which I find a beautiful thing. We are also located in the South, where sentiments of a long-gone war can still guide the attitudes of many; even the name Asheville celebrates the life of a former slave owner. What I would like to see is a move forward to a new symbol that sits in the heart of Pack Square and beckons travelers from all over the globe to enjoy this special place we call home as they contribute to our largely tourist-based economy.

Frankly, I am surprised at the lack of conversation around what will replace the Vance Monument; most folks are content to bemoan the above. However, if a new monument is to be in honor of some person or family, I believe the answer is obvious: the Vanderbilts.

The Biltmore Estate itself should be a part of the conversation. It continues to be a premier draw to our city, and the revenue it contributes to our area is invaluable. But that is only a part. George and Edith Vanderbilt, during Biltmore’s construction, were single-handedly responsible for employing thousands of workers. They drew artisans, musicians, painters and writers from all over, cementing the foundation of Asheville in the arts and culture. They are responsible for turning over nearly 90,000 acres of their land to the government for Pisgah National Forest, turning our area into the cradle of forestry that it is.

They and their descendants, the Cecils, have been benevolent employers and benefactors for over 100 years. They have cared for this city and still do, their generosity fostering growth in the arts, music and medicine. They do so humbly and without fanfare. I have personally met members of the family; they are wonderful people who would not stand out in a crowd and whom you would not hesitate to have over for dinner. Given the opportunity, they would likely — and anonymously — donate funding themselves as to not burden their beloved Asheville with the financing. A tribute in their honor — a monument that defines the true spirit of Asheville — is the least that we could do in homage for all they have given to us.

— Robert Credeur Parish

Fairview