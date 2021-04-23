Letter: APD puts words into action

The Asheville Police Department under the new leadership of Police Chief David Zack is clearly putting words to action. Zack has been outspoken that violent crime involving shootings, stabbings and murder had reached an unacceptable level, even before the pandemic and his arrival in Asheville.
To counter this threat to the safety of all Asheville citizens, APD officers have been hard at work. In just the first three months of 2021, APD has arrested a significant number of known violent and potentially violent offenders as [seen in] recent news stories. In addition, APD has extensively utilized local press outlets to gain help from members of the community.
We are fortunate to have an outstanding police chief as well as a courageous APD staff to get these criminals off our streets.
— Mike Rains
Asheville
