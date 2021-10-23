Letter: APD should be allowed to use tear gas

[Regarding,“APD Announces Policy Changes in Wake of 2020 Protests,” Oct. 6, Xpress:] Absolutely the Asheville Police Department should be allowed gas, if necessary, for crowd control! Sometimes those involved give you no other option when they become so unruly. We don’t want any of our officers getting injured.

Even though I currently live in Hendersonville, I have lived in Asheville and may again. Officers from any and all departments put their lives on the line every day; we need to provide them with the tools they need to best provide a peaceful outcome.

— Candy Champagne

Hendersonville