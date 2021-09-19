Letter: Arguments against Raytheon plant fall flat

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

How far must one live from Gaffney, S.C., in order to avoid culpability for spelling and grammatical errors committed by Bic pens? 500 yards? A mile? Or is anybody within the city limits able to be ridiculed for the ink that flows from an errant ballpoint? Gaffney is, as you know, a manufacturing site for the ubiquitous Bic pen brand.

This seems silly because the whole notion of proximate geographical liability is absurd. Having a Raytheon plant in Asheville will not bring culpability to our area for the actions of our politicians and military.

The cost of the podium from which the morally indignant denounce industry suitors is tremendous. The proposed factory is a $650 million investment in Buncombe County, which will provide approximately 800 new jobs. The average annual salary is slated to be roughly $68,000, significantly higher than the area’s current salary of $45,000. This is a critical municipal tax revenue diversification for a city comically dependent on tourism, overpriced meals and cutesy shops.

There is also no environmental argument that holds water. The plant is going to be built somewhere. Whether it is here or in the Outer Banks, the same state and federal manufacturing and pollutant regulations would apply. The same amount of environmental damage will be wrought. Only a selfish, small-thinking interest would make such a fuss about the thought of local contamination, other areas be damned. If plant pollution is truly the issue at hand, then go and fix that.

Nobody is going to think we are a warmongering city. Step down from the lectern of moral indignation. It is costing Asheville dearly. Accept the change that is coming and the colossal windfall it bestows upon Buncombe County.

— Derek Husar
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

2 thoughts on “Letter: Arguments against Raytheon plant fall flat

  1. Voirdire

    “Gaffney is, as you know, a manufacturing site for the ubiquitous Bic pen brand.” Well, gosh, “as you know…” …..hummm, how did I get left out of this apparently universally well known factoid? And, who knew that ludicrous now passes for logic?

  2. North Asheville

    Mr. Husar makes a persuasive case, although his Bic pen analogy is not convincing.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.