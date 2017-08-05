Letter: Article explains food insecurity in our foodie town

Just wanted to compliment the Xpress and Erin Daniell on the article “Legacy of Loss” [July 19]. It was a very informative article, helping one to understand the present and how there can possibly be “food insecurity’” in our “foodie” town by learning about the past.
I have appreciated the paper’s efforts to go into more depth about the conditions that face all the communities within our community, whether that be education, transportation, housing, employment, sprawl and now food access.
It’s good to see the paper address the concerns and issues that face those who live here.
— Anne Craig
Asheville
