Letter: Asheville and Buncombe schools should be all one

Who are the Democratic racists who continue to stifle the critical need for a consolidated government school system?

We all know that a streamlined all-one system for all the children and the taxpayers is the only equitable way to have true inclusion and diversity! The bloated Asheville City Schools needs to be heavily doctored and combined into Buncombe County Schools for the desired all-one effect.

It’s humiliating when these controlling bureaucrats refuse to ever mention this. From Brownie Newman, Avril Pinder, Esther Manheimer, Council and commissioners — none of them will utter a word about it.

How many millions of taxpayer $$$ can be saved per year with a truly all-one system? Who will study this to give us the answers to move forward? Who are these evil human equity deniers in our midst? Why do they want so much Democratic government school control? Call them out. Say their names. Embarrass them.

— F. Caudle

Asheville