Letter: Asheville bus system needs cash infusion

Last week I took the bus for afternoon shopping on Tunnel Road. Unfortunately, my return bus heading back downtown passed me by with a banner signed “Full Load.” I ended up waiting 45 minutes for a bus to stop and pick me up.

Asheville is in dire need of a new injection of dollars for transit. Many times ART’s W1 and W2 buses to West Asheville are running late. How can we hope to get people out of their cars to combat traffic congestion and climate change if the transit system is so lean that you have only 30- to 90-minute service frequency to most places and full buses nearly any time of day?

What if the Tourist Development Authority put advertisements on bus shelters and on buses? Better still, the TDA could invest in the “billboards” by purchasing new bus shelters and hybrid-electric buses. If we want to solve traffic problems and impact climate change, we need to make transit clean, on time and frequent enough to attract commuters, shoppers and tourists alike.

— Kurt Schroeder

Asheville