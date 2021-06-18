Letter: Asheville is missing the Good Neighbor clause

Anyone can come, especially those who love it here, they say. Did you move here to live — to be part of this atmosphere? Right, you can develop using human genius — hmm, and fill in the spaces. Hmm.

In some countries, existing cities are being greatly improved through better thinking (green), but how many people can you get in a rowboat — feed and care for?

The debate over impact is ongoing, so maybe the question is how many are too much; the only thing going forth and multiplying harmoniously is the virus.

Like all addictions, weaning off is a direct determination endeavor — don’t leave it for next year’s child with backward thinking supporting Murder Weapon industries with slogans such as “good-paying jobs” or “support local families.” This is an attack against sanity when murder weapons’ industries continue to thrive.

Good life begins in the heart, not Raytheon, and not from the money collectors or Washington.

— David Reilly
Black Mountain

