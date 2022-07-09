Letter: Asheville, take responsibility for homeless problem

As a country, we are at a crossroads for humanity. We have been awakened to the systemic racism that exists in the systems within our corporate structures, our government, our health care system and our financial institutions. We are being asked to no longer turn a blind eye to the injustices that are perpetuated on the weak and defenseless. A blind eye that is for the express purpose of the comfort, wealth expansion and interests of the ruling class.

Contrary to the beliefs of those few who are in charge of many, our country must take a step back, recognize and proceed to correct the overall attitude of indifference toward the less fortunate. You can no longer punish the righteous for doing what is humanly correct and expect your life to continue to thrive. The felony littering charges against the Aston Park 16 are a huge miscarriage of justice. You have the opportunity for greatness by suspending the litigation against the Aston Park 16 and using their sincere hearts and minds to create a team to examine and author a solution to the homeless problem in Asheville.

Asheville has been presented across the country as a progressive paradise. However, the truth of the matter is that it has become nothing more than an area of tourist entertainment and a bed of social injustice hidden beneath glitter and glam. We are being called nationally to become better, to be more, to take care of our own and find a way to flourish in the aftermath of a country that was built on hatred. We are being called to shoulder mutual respect and clarity of care for all.

It is time for you the policymakers to take your responsibility for not just the pretty-in-pink crew, but for all of the citizens of Asheville. If there is a homeless problem, fix it. Stop throwing people in the streets while making housing and access to food only for those that you are most comfortable with. Practice the love of Jesus, the awareness of Buddha, the peace of Prem Rawat and the understanding of Meher Baba. Be more because you can. Ignorance is no longer an excuse for injustice.

— DeBorah Ogiste Satyagraha

Hendersonville