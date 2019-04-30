Letter: Asheville’s creative thinkers and global warming

People have been around a really long time, not just in the mountains but all over the world, some of that time without fire or heat. They did not succumb to the challenges of their day.
I think the creative thinkers of any time rise up to the probing questions of their day. They study the facts and come to a logical conclusion. The “not so smarts” of the day always predict doom and failure.
People have survived so many obstacles that most people cannot even fathom it.
Creative thinkers get us through, while the naysayers would just as soon bury all of us.
I think stupidity destroys us, but I know there is still a remnant around that thinks things through.
Asheville, I know, has many creative thinkers and problem-solvers. Asheville, stay positive and keep your hearts sunny!
— Susan Greenelsh
Asheville
