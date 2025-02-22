Letter: Ask governor to preserve woods

[Regarding “Tree Defenders: Five Points Residents Rally to Preserve Wooded Area Owned by UNCA,” Feb. 5, Xpress:]
Did the hurricane not do enough damage to Asheville and Western North Carolina? Now some UNC Asheville group wants to destroy even more precious forest and woodlands fortunate enough to survive.
Is the forest, woods, a few open meadows with walkways providing places of enjoyment for people and habitat for wildlife no longer allowed so some developer can make millions?
UNCA is public and technically belongs to the people of North Carolina, not to the UNC board or senior officers. Contact the governor! He cares about people and providing necessary needs, plus improving lifestyles for North Carolina citizens.
— Lenard King
Greenville, S.C.
