Letter: Ask officials to take steps on climate change

Forty Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) volunteers from Western North Carolina and around the state were in Washington, D.C., on June 11 for a climate “talking tour.” Volunteers joined 1,000 others from across the country and met with their elected representatives, including the offices of Sens. Ted Budd and Thom Tillis.

Nationwide, CCL volunteers held over 25,000 conversations with their communities during Earth Month about climate change’s effects on our health, wealth and lifestyle. They continued the dialogue on Capitol Hill to encourage congressional delegations to support economic and environmentally friendly policies.

A recent CBS News poll showed that 70% of participants support U.S. action against climate change, a sentiment echoed by WNC citizens who visited CCL’s booth at Hendersonville’s Earth Day event in April and Brevard’s White Squirrel Weekend. Western North Carolinians are concerned about record-breaking temperatures, extreme weather and the degradation of the environment they experience in their everyday lives.

In addition to climate conversations, many festivalgoers sent letters to their members of Congress urging action, signed up to advocate for policy solutions and expressed interest in speaking to elected officials.

If climate change concerns you, take a moment to support the “talking tour” in D.C. by calling the D.C. offices that represent you. Ask Thom Tillis, Ted Budd and Chuck Edwards to enact policies that mitigate the escalating impact of climate change.

— Ellen Weaver

Candler