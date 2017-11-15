Letter: Attention, fellow Asheville drivers

We all work, live and play in Asheville. We come to this area for many different reasons, but we stay for many similar reasons. We are your neighbors. We go to the same schools, play in the same parks, practice on the same fields, shop at the same stores. We are Asheville. We enjoy the same sunsets, clouds, weather, activities.

Sometimes, we must get in our vehicles to get somewhere. Sometimes, we must coach our teenagers to drive these roads. Sometimes we must drive when we are sick or sad or lost. We can all travel smoothly, without incident, through thoughtful, skilled driving. Driving well requires skill. People’s skills can improve or wane depending on practice and thoughtfulness. Thoughtful = deliberate = steady in movement.

We can create better traffic flow in and around this town. Let us travel our roads with thoughtfulness and efficiency together. None of us want to be stuck in traffic; we want to get to our destinations quickly and without issue. So, you know how to drive; now learn how to drive better!

The best way to accomplish this is to follow these simple laws of the road.

Use your turn signals to let fellow drivers know where you wish to go. We can help you. We will help you. Don’t assume we know where you are going but realize that we need to know. Please be thoughtful while on the phone, or whatever else you are multitasking on while driving, and let us know where you plan to go. This driving thing is a cooperative system. Cooperate with your neighbors.

Do not turn left across many lanes of traffic. That’s just asking for an accident. You are a part of a bigger system; don’t be so selfish with a moronic decision like turning left across many lanes of opposing traffic. This will very likely cause a crash. That will disrupt many, many traffic systems on our roads and lives. Don’t be selfish. Go a bit farther down the road and turn left at a traffic light. Be thoughtful. Consider the repercussions. You are effectively choosing someone to be [in] a wreck with you. Why would you do that? Turning left across opposing traffic is dangerous. Don’t be dangerous.

Know where you are going. Familiarize yourself with your route. We are patient people but don’t take advantage of this. Do not abruptly think that you can dart across lanes of traffic and take a U-turn or some other obnoxious maneuver without throwing the traffic out of flow. You are a part of this flow. Be thoughtful. If you should be traveling in a different direction, consider pulling over and parking to get your navigation correct. You need to take some time to fix this, not your fellow drivers. Most of us know where we are going; don’t f**k our flow. Pull over and figure your s**t out. Don’t block lanes attempting to turn around, or stop abruptly because you should have turned. Your wrong turn does not have to create a situation for anyone but yourself. Leave no trace of your bad decisions.

Pass in the left lane; return to the right lane. If you are not or will not pass a car within the next few seconds, return to the right lane. You are gumming up traffic if and when you stay in the left lane on the interstate and/or highway. Maybe you pass a few cars, get back in the right lane and must pass a few more cars. Maybe you think that’s lame or annoying. So what? You are driving a vehicle. Do it right, and do it well. Get over. Yes, people could pass you in the right lane and leave your lazy ass alone while you cruise in the left lane, but the system was built for you to get back in the right lane. Do not f**k with the flow. If you are driving the only car on that stretch of road, then you are the fastest and the slowest car on the road. Get in the right lane. While in the right lane, cars exit and enter from ramps; decisions are made. You have no idea what may be next. Be aware, be prepared, be thoughtful.

Learn to parallel park. Practice in an empty parking lot with a friend and two rubber garbage cans one afternoon. You can do this.

I’m sure there is more.

Please share these valuable tips with your friends.

You can go against these helpful suggestions and be an a**hole on the road, but why? Does your ego require that much attention?

— Melissa Nicholson

Leicester