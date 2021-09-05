Letter: Back the Blue in AVL

It is my opinion that the City Council should start to show some support for the AVL police who are serving our community while being stretched to the maximum. A verbal show of support by each individual Council person on all forms of media as well as a physical show of support by each member as suggested by Sen. Chuck Edwards, including their wearing of T-shirts and publicly recognizing each member of the department with a verbal thanks and applause at every meeting [“Zack and Edwards Offer Contrasting Views of Crime, Policing,” Aug. 25, Xpress].
Considering it was this Council who reacted so quickly to cut their budget in the aftermath of the demonstrations in town, it is the least you could do now! How about directing the public to where everyone can purchase T-shirts to show their support as well in and around town?
Again, you as a Council contributed to this problem of low morale on the force and their mass departures. How about taking action to remedy it? I look forward to reading about your solutions in action to counteract the senator’s recent assessment. I hope I’m not disappointed in all of you yet again.
— Janice Doyle
Asheville
