Letter: Bamboo is not a good idea for WNC

Your article by Chloe Lieberman promotes planting bamboo in Buncombe County and adjoining counties [“Riot of Color, Courtesy of Spring,” March 26, Xpress]. It is nonnative and invasive. She sings its praises. It does not belong in Western North Carolina, and it will outcompete native plants. It invades your neighbor’s property. You cannot get rid of it once you have planted it.

This is a big mistake, and it should not be lauded in your newspaper. There are native solutions such as northern sea oats, hemlock trees, etc., that can solve the problems she lists. Bamboo is not a good idea, and I hope you will print a correction to this.

— Cathy Walsh

Certified Blue Ridge Naturalist

Asheville

Editor’s note: In response to this and the other letter in this issue about the March 26 gardening column, Lieberman replies: “Wow, people have strong feelings about bamboo! I appreciate the input and concerns from readers. Here are a few clarifications. I was hoping to share management strategies to help those who already have bamboo in their yards care for it responsibly and also to help folks considering planting bamboo to be realistic about what it takes to manage.

“It is true that bamboo is not a native plant, and if allowed to spread, running bamboo can get out of control, take over your and your neighbors’ yards, and potentially outcompete native species. Also, yes, of course, there are many wonderful native species that work for privacy hedges and erosion control. If the management strategies that I mentioned are beyond what you can keep up with long term, it’s better to plant a clumping variety or choose another kind of plant for your privacy screen or hedge.”