Letter: Banish gridlock gremlins with electric vehicle hub

Asheville, our vibrant city nestled in a bowl of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is known for its rich culture, eclectic arts scene and (somewhat waning) breathtaking natural beauty. But let’s face it, neighbors—living in a bowl has its challenges, such as balancing the needs of an increasing population with the necessity to preserve, protect and enhance the space we occupy.

Let’s start the discussion with traffic. Our traffic situation is about as enjoyable as hitting a pothole while sipping your morning coffee. From the gridlock in our neighborhoods to the bumper-to-bumper crawl of commuter traffic, it’s clear that we need a solution — and fast — to save both our environment and our sanity.

While the City Council has made commendable efforts to address housing needs, its plans to mitigate the traffic that new housing produces remain languishing within the pages of the city’s comprehensive plan. But hark! Verily I say, there’s hope on the horizon! Remember the $45 million plan proposed in 2019 for a mixed-use commercial-residential space on the 15.88-acre Sears site of the Asheville Mall (1 S. Tunnel Road)? There sits patiently our golden opportunity to tackle our traffic woes head-on and set a precedent for the entire city.

Imagine this: Parking your car in a spacious, hassle-free parking lot of pervious concrete (with well-landscaped islands of trees and foliage), boarding a cozy electric shuttle and in minutes, you’re whisked away to any and all points throughout Asheville, east and west. No traffic, no stress — just smooth sailing on a clean, green, electric machine. Sounds like a dream, right? But it’s a dream we can turn into reality.

Here’s why this proposal is a game-changer: Electric shuttles will slash the number of cars on the road, giving you back your time and sanity. The time you now spend pushing a brake pedal is replaced by time spent with your family or recreational pursuits. The time you spend chewing the inside of your cheek is replaced with time to read the paper, review your daily plan, take a nap, etc.

Go green and breathe easy: Electric shuttles produce zero emissions, meaning cleaner air and a healthier environment. Asheville’s beautiful skies will stay blue rather than the butternut-gray of car fumes.

Easy access, no stress: Whether you’re heading downtown, to a hospital or any point throughout Asheville, shuttles get you there swiftly and comfortably. With enough shuttles dedicated to specific routes, offering both express and local options to suit your needs.

Revitalize abandoned space: Transform that sea of asphalt and concrete into a bustling hub of activity. It’s time to put that acreage to good use for the health and welfare of all.

Boost our economy: Job creation, local business stimulation and new investment opportunities — this project is a win-win-win for Asheville.

This vision will not work unless the city adopts a plan to strictly limit vehicular traffic within the city proper and seriously improve the walkability and wheelchair accessibility of the city streets. Habits die hard, and oftentimes it requires tough love in order to make an enlightened, progressive plan take root.

We stand at a crossroads, Asheville. Will we continue to let traffic woes turn our daily commutes into soul-grinding endurance tests, or will we embrace a bold new vision for our city’s future? It’s time we seize the initiative to transform our city’s transportation conundrum while enhancing the health of both the environment and of our citizenry.

And why stop at East Asheville? If this hub proves successful, we can roll out similar initiatives in West Asheville and beyond. Our city can become a shining example for congested cities everywhere. Asheville can spark a revolution in how we move around our cities—one that’s clean, efficient and downright enjoyable.

So, what do you say, Asheville? Let’s come together as a community and support our city leaders in making this vision a reality. Our beautiful city deserves nothing less. We citizens deserve nothing less.

— Jane Spence-Edwards

Asheville