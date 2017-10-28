Letter: BCBS needs to fulfill its obligations

I sent this letter to Blue Cross Blue Shield after I saw the Pardee Hospital letter in Mountain Xpress [Oct. 4].

I need you to pass on the following: I live in Asheville and am still waiting to hear if BCBS and Mission Hospital have resolved their differences and have come to an agreement about services they have contracted with me as a paying customer.

Know this: If my health is any way jeopardized because of BCBS’ failure to come to an agreement and does not provide paid-for and contracted services, BCBS can expect a lawsuit.

I will refuse to pay one penny more for services that are already paid for monthly by me to BCBS as in my health care plan contract. I hope I have made myself clear, BCBS needs to fulfill its contract/services/obligations. I will not accept any bills because of financial bickering between BCBS and Mission Hospital — this is unacceptable and unprofessional.

Sincerely,

— Tamera Trexler

Asheville