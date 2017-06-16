Letter: Benefit helped Youth Ultimate teams

Thank you, Xpress, for posting about our Youth Ultimate fundraiser in the Conscious Party section [May 24]. Through our raffle and auction, we were able to raise enough money to fund teams at A.C. Reynolds, North Buncombe, Asheville High, Francine Delany and Blue Ridge.
We had over 125 young athletes compete in our Mountain Sports Festival Ultimate Frisbee Tournament [Memorial Day] weekend. Home School team topped last year’s champion’s A.C. Reynolds in the finals, and Franklin School of Innovation finished the middle school tournament undefeated.
Thanks for all of the support for Youth Ultimate! Look for our Ultimate Frisbee Summer Camp the week of Aug. 7! [It runs] 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in West Asheville. [Details: http://avl.mx/3t0]
— Mark Strazzer
Asheville
