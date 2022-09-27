Letter: Berthiaume is a dedicated problem solver

Safe, quality housing is not a nice-to-have for a few Ashevilleans, but is a necessity for all of us.

The rising cost of housing is preventing local individuals and families from calling the city of Asheville home. We need to ensure that those providing housing options and services to others are doing so in a manner that is considerate and inclusive and that they are working toward finding affordable solutions that address this critical problem.

To have a healthy, productive and thriving community, we need to make certain that everyone who is participating in our Asheville economy can have the opportunity to live here in decent housing if they so choose.

City Council candidate Maggie Ullman Berthiaume realizes that housing stability is the foundation for everything else in our daily lives. Maggie is a problem solver and won’t give up until equitable, reasonable and workable solutions are explored and put into place to alleviate the challenges so many in our community face.

A vote for Maggie is a vote for progress. A vote for Maggie is a vote for equity. A vote for Maggie is a vote for every citizen in our community.

— Pamela Evans

Asheville

Editor’s note: Evans reports hosting an event for the candidate last year.