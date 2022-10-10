Letter: Berthiaume shows compassion, interest in listening

When Maggie Ullman Berthiaume decided last fall to run for City Council, I joined her campaign team. The reason I joined is that my husband, Dane, worked with her for three years when he volunteered for the city’s sustainability commission and Maggie was serving as the city’s first sustainability officer.

Dane developed deep respect and admiration for Maggie. Because he thought so highly of her, I was inspired to join her team.

Now, after nearly a year of working directly with Maggie, I know her well and I now hold her in every bit as much esteem as my husband does — as does everyone who knows her well.

You may have heard about Maggie’s insight into our city’s challenges and opportunities as a qualification for her to represent us on Asheville City Council.

What’s just as important to me has been seeing Maggie demonstrate compassion, a genuine interest in listening to all parties, an ability to build coalitions and a relentlessly positive drive to actually get things done. These are exactly the traits we need on our City Council.

I encourage you to vote for Maggie on Nov. 8 because she is well-qualified in both matters of the mind and matters of the heart.

— Cynthia Barrager

Asheville

Editor’s note: Barrager reports volunteering for the candidate’s campaign.