Letter: Better things to do than babysit trash company

I have been a customer of FCC Environmental Services since December. I had to enroll in services three times, which is the same number of times my trash has been picked up, but only after I reported it. In addition, I still haven’t received my trash cans, despite multiple requests.

Today I found a feed on Reddit, and apparently I am not the only one, and I am not talking about a few people, either. It’s utter nonsense. I know we have been through a lot recently, and I have been very patient, but I’m sick of the half-assery that has become prevalent in our society.

I’m almost 50, and even though I would hate to be that person, but: “In my day, we worked our asses off for $4.75 an hour, and we still went above and beyond even on the days we had to walk 5 miles uphill both ways in the snow and … we liked it!”

Today, people want you to pay extra for customer service or charge you a fee to pay your bill over the phone with a customer service representative.

Anyhoo, to make a long story long, I am fixing to buy my own trash cans. I imagine they will still require me to pay the rental fee. Nevertheless, I have better things to do than babysit the trash company every week.

— Aerin Adams

Garren Creek community

Fairview