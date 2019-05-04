Letter: Bitz had huge impact on no-kill movement

I would personally like to thank Denise Bitz for her extraordinary contribution to the animals of Asheville and Western North Carolina [See “Moving On: Brother Wolf Recruits New Director,” March 27, Xpress]. She had a huge impact on the no-kill movement in Asheville and beyond. Prior to Brother Wolf, it was business as usual with large numbers of dogs and cats being euthanized. Very few recognized the problem.

Any volunteer organization I have ever been involved with for the past 40-plus years has had controversy. The larger the organization, the more room there is for such. Brother Wolf evolved in a very short time from a basement project to a multimillion-dollar organization.

Denise should be proud of her accomplishment. I wish her well. I hope Brother Wolf continues for a very long time.

— Jane Finneran

Cullowhee