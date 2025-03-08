Letter: Black Mountain needs a full-service gym

Black Mountain is a vibrant and growing town, but when it comes to fitness and wellness facilities, we are falling behind. As someone deeply invested in health and fitness, I’ve spoken with many community members who share the same concern — our town lacks a modern, accessible gym that meets the needs of residents of all ages and fitness levels.

The YMCA, while an existing option, has limited hours, outdated equipment and an inconvenient location. Many locals, including students, working professionals and older adults, find that it does not accommodate their schedules or fitness goals. This is why I launched a petition to bring a high-quality, full-service gym to Black Mountain. The response has been overwhelming — within just five days, signatures surged from 127 to 460, reflecting strong community demand.

I am currently in discussions with both private investors and local entities to explore how we can make this a reality. My goal is to establish Sculpting Strength Fitness, a state-of-the-art gym offering modern equipment, extended hours (potentially 24/7), infrared saunas, steam rooms and dedicated training areas. Such a facility would benefit not only individual residents, but also local schools and athletic programs, giving young athletes the resources they need to excel.

A well-equipped gym is more than just a fitness center — it is an investment in the health, economy and future of our town.

— Daniel Bryce Woods

Owner of Sculpting Strength Fitness LLC

Black Mountain