Letter: Boost funding to educate, train police

Most police, like most people, are good human beings. These hardworking individuals put a bulletproof vest on as part of their uniform. Every traffic stop and engagement with the public has the potential to escalate to a violent ending. Stop for a moment and put yourself in their shoes.

For years, there has been a degradation of funding for social services and mental health advocates. This is wrong and unfortunate, but funding should not come at the expense of law enforcement. In fact, funding for our people in blue should be increased to better educate them on conflict resolution and sensitivity training.

“Our” police risk their lives to protect and serve, and I am personally grateful for their presence.

— Karen Lepore

Asheville