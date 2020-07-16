Letter: Boycott businesses that don’t comply with mask law

As I drove around Asheville [June 29], I went into businesses to get lunch, gas, auto parts, etc. I saw few people wearing masks and no business enforcing the mask law.

I would like to call on all people who care about their neighbors and larger community to boycott businesses that refuse to comply with the law. They are putting all of us at risk and endangering the lives of the elderly and immune-compromised people in our area.

Such a callous disregard for cancer patients, people who have had organ transplants, elderly folks should not be rewarded with our hard-earned dollars. Please join with me and vote with your dollar against this kind of disregard for the health of our community.

— Arthur Dougherty

Marshall