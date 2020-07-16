As I drove around Asheville [June 29], I went into businesses to get lunch, gas, auto parts, etc. I saw few people wearing masks and no business enforcing the mask law.
I would like to call on all people who care about their neighbors and larger community to boycott businesses that refuse to comply with the law. They are putting all of us at risk and endangering the lives of the elderly and immune-compromised people in our area.
Such a callous disregard for cancer patients, people who have had organ transplants, elderly folks should not be rewarded with our hard-earned dollars. Please join with me and vote with your dollar against this kind of disregard for the health of our community.
— Arthur Dougherty Marshall
One thought on “Letter: Boycott businesses that don’t comply with mask law”
I agree with you, but get ready for the derp.
Meanwhile, ̶A̶m̶e̶r̶i̶c̶a̶’̶s̶ ̶w̶a̶n̶g̶ , I mean Florida, is leading the charge down the derp hole.
Florida Emergency Operations Center closed till Monday after 12 workers contract coronavirus
https://www.tallahassee.com/story/news/politics/2020/07/16/florida-emergency-operations-center-closed-till-monday-after-workers-test-positive-coronavirus/5452407002/
Yeah, Florida under GOP management, couldn’t reopen and pretend the virus was nothing to worry about fast enough. Now their COVID cases are skyrocketing, and even the Emergency Operations Center, the people who are supposed to be monitoring and managing the pandemic , is closed because of all the infections.
But by all means, Covidiots, pretend that the Constitution gives you the right to spread a deadly disease if you want.