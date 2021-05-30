Letter: Buncombe County — cog in wheel of death or prize winner?

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Let’s all hope that peace can prevail between Israel and Palestine. But from Asheville, the situation in that region seems more dire every day.

Meanwhile, it seems that our media predominantly slant their reports toward the Israeli side of the conflict, even though at the time of this writing (May 19), more than 21 times more Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s modern weapons than by Hamas’ attacks. Many of the weapons Israel employs are manufactured by powerful war profiteers here in the USA.

And within a year, Buncombe County, where Pratt & Whitney has recently broken ground, will become another cog in the wheel of death. It will be manufacturing bomber engine components for the hungry military-industrial-congressional complex that sells weapons like local breweries sell beer on holiday weekends.

In Asheville, we are continuously reminded about the dangerous intentions of Israel’s neighbors, including Palestine. Some might say that’s all the more reason to accept a war profiteer in our midst. And Raytheon will bring good jobs, improve our economy and benefit local charities. However, we aren’t told about why such companies like Raytheon continue to thrive. It’s through war, many accusing the company of even making national policy itself, ensuring a need for more bombers, weapons, even nuclear bombs and their delivery systems.

Thus, too often the media burrow messages like these into our souls:
• “Israel has a right to defend itself,” and
• “Buncombe County and North Carolina have won the prize by Pratt & Whitney choosing us, and our leaders shower them with grateful incentives, most recently funding a new $5 million training facility for A-B Tech.”

But many intelligent citizens see it all in the light of the banality of evil, saying:
• “Palestinians are victims of a policy of apartheid,” and
• “Asheville and Buncombe County can survive without prostituting itself to war profiteers.”

Whom do you believe?

— Rachael Bliss
Asheville

One thought on “Letter: Buncombe County — cog in wheel of death or prize winner?

  1. kw

    There’s really no difference between hosting a crack house in your community and hosting a manufacturer of weapons for war. Neither will ever serve the greater good or fix any long-term/generational problems.

    The one thing they each have in common? Provide monetary riches to the few…

