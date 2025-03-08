Letter: Buncombe County Schools can take steps to build trust

Understanding that the Buncombe County Schools Gender Support Guidelines, introduced in 2017, function as an administrative regulation rather than formal board policy, and thus did not require board approval or public readings, offers some minimal insight into their procedural adoption.

However, the distinction between administrative regulations and board policies does not mitigate the community’s concerns about transparency and inclusivity in the development of policies that significantly impact students and families. The implementation of such guidelines without broader public engagement can lead to misunderstandings and erode trust between the school administration and the community it serves.

To foster a more collaborative environment, I urge the Buncombe County Schools (BCS) administration to consider the following actions:

• Public disclosure: Clearly communicate the existence and purpose of administrative regulations, especially those affecting student welfare, to parents and stakeholders.

• Community engagement: Provide avenues for public input and discussion prior to the adoption of significant guidelines, even if not mandated by policy.

• Consistent documentation: Ensure that all official documents accurately reflect their status to prevent confusion regarding their authority and approval process.

By adopting these practices, BCS can enhance transparency, build trust and ensure that all voices within our community are heard and respected.

— Jim Fulton

Arden