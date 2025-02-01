Letter: Call on Dutch engineers for advice

I am writing to express my opinion about the recent flooding and related damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

Before any rebuilding action is considered for the River Arts District, Swannanoa River and French Broad River areas, I think it would be very wise to get in contact with Holland’s embassy in Washington, D.C., and request someone from that office come down to Asheville and take a look at the results of Hurricane Helene.

They could see the damage before it got all cleaned up.

Much of the Netherlands, if not all, is below sea level.

The civil engineers in Holland have had to consider what massive flooding would do to their country. They are experts in reclaiming land from the sea by building dikes and properly maintaining them for centuries.

The engineers could give the Asheville City Council and county Board of Commissioners some excellent advice on how to rebuild Asheville and how to prevent our major rivers from overflowing and causing major catastrophic damage again.

If I were the mayor of Asheville, I would be in contact with 11th District Congressman Chuck Edwards and ask him to get in touch with Holland’s embassy as soon as possible to arrange a meeting here in Asheville. Because that would be the best first step in getting our region back to normal as fast as possible.

Well, that is my opinion.

— Tom L. Nanney

Asheville