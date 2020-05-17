Letter: Call to save the Postal Service

Republicans and Democrats alike rely on the post office to send mail or cards to our families at an affordable price. Many of us receive critical services such as medical supplies through the mail.
Did you know the Postal Service is not funded by taxpayer money but relies completely on revenue created by postage and postal services? That they have to provide mail service to all households in rural and urban areas? Would a private institution do that at the reasonable cost everyday working people have come to expect?
Trump has refused to include the Postal Service in its bailout of big corporations unless it sharply raises its prices. As with any public institution the Republicans want to dismantle, they have thrown roadblocks to make sure it cannot survive by mandating the Postal Service to prefund its health benefits at least 50 years into the future. What private institutions could do this and stay solvent?
If you like to use your local post office, please call Rep. Patrick T. McHenry at 202-225-2576, Sen. Richard Burr at 202-224-3154 and Sen. Thom Tillis at 202-224-6342. Say the next stimulus bill must save the U.S Postal Service from financial collapse and provide funds for every American to safely cast their ballots.
— Valerie Hoh
Asheville
Before you comment
