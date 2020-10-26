Letter: Cawthorn, the Sarah Palin of WNC?

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

On Nov. 3, will WNC send its own Sarah Palin to Washington?

You remember Palin, Sen. John McCain’s stunningly unqualified vice presidential candidate who was prone to embarrassing gaffes. …

Far as I know, Madison Cawthorn, the Republican candidate for N.C.-11, doesn’t claim to see Washington from his house. Otherwise, they have much in common.

Cawthorn has GQ good looks; a high-energy personality; and the 25-year-old has already gaffed his way to unwanted national attention with cringeworthy comments. Consider:

Law and order: [The far-fringe left wants to] “create anarchy so the American people cry out for a savior, and then they can create a federalized policing force that can be all over the country, which is just another step closer to tyranny” (Fox News, June 29).

Family values: “All these kids who have grown up not getting spankings and getting participation trophies [are] going out and rioting in the street” (The New Yorker, June 26).

Social safety net: “The American welfare system is ‘basically incentivizing young women, especially minority women, to not get married, and have more children because they get more welfare checks because of that” (The New Yorker, June 26). …

Still think he’s qualified?
• He’s a D-student, college dropout.
• His … work experience was as a Chick-fil-A manager.
• He [gave a misleading impression] about acceptance to the U.S. Naval Academy.
• Multiple women have labeled him a sexual aggressor.
• He’s spoken … of Hitler [as “the Fuhrer”], spread debunked child-trafficking conspiracies and adopted white supremacy rhetoric.

With this resume, Cawthorn will be lampooned as WNC’s own “green” new deal. He’ll get no relevant committee assignments. And like Ms. Palin, he’ll be a late-night punchline for months, maybe years.

I understand some may find it hard to vote for Moe Davis, his Democrat opponent. So, just leave it blank. It’s a crowded ballot, with many other important races.

Two years from now, we’ll be here again. Plenty of time to recruit someone more qualified. And who knows, with some life experience, that person might well be Madison Cawthorn!

But not this year. For the of sake our WNC community, not this year.

— Stephen Advokat
Asheville

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted Cawthorn’s campaign for a response to the points raised in the letter but received no response. AVL Watchdog (“Candidate’s Claim Creates False Impression,” “Cawthorn Mingles With Far-Right Fringe”), the Citizen Times (“Women Come Forward to Accuse Madison Cawthorn of Aggressive Sexual Behavior”), The Associated Press (“NC Candidate Defends Posts; Says He Despises Racism”), CNN (“GOP Congressional Candidate Madison Cawthorn on the Defensive Over Social Media Post of Visit to Hitler Retreat”) and other outlets have reported on the points above, including the candidate’s responses.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

2 thoughts on “Letter: Cawthorn, the Sarah Palin of WNC?

  1. Jon King

    Mr. Advokat is not persuading any regular Express readers. His words need to be heard in Hendersonville, Waynesville, and Franklin. Those are where Mr. Cawthorn’s supporters are.

    1
  2. Enlightened Enigma

    Did Sarah Palin have GQ good looks ? McCain was a fool to pick her.

    1

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.