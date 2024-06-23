Letter: Celebrating protest and democracy

I believe the replacement for the Vance Monument should celebrate protest. I believed that in 2020 when I sent my suggestion to the task force and in 2022 when I sent a letter to Mountain Xpress, which it published [“Asheville’s 21st-century Monument,” June 15]. I feel even more so now.

My list of statues has not changed. The question is: What is the next statue you would add?

My hope would be to save democracy. I say hope because I’m concerned so few mention it when asked what is important to them this election. I think many are unaware of how close we are to losing it.

I guess we will know in January. I say January because my concern is Jan. 6, 2025. Which makes your vote for Congress as important as president.

— Lynda Cozart

Asheville