Letter: Challenges are crushing small-business owners

[Regarding the Dec. 4 Xpress newsletter question: “Is enough being done to repair homes damaged by Helene?”]

Much important focus is being placed on needs of homeowners and unhoused members of our community, but time and again, I feel the challenges and lack of financial support for small local businesses are continually being overlooked or overshadowed five- to tenfold by private/personal tragedies.

These businesses are not only the lifeblood of our character and economy, these are personal livelihoods of not only the owners but all the employees. Speaking as a small-business owner, the weight an owner inevitably places on themselves for the extended family on their team is creating a weight on the shoulders of many business owners who are candidly trying to figure out how to keep the business and five, 10, 20, 30 … livelihoods of employees, who need food, rent, loans, etc., afloat as well.

The perception might be that business owners should be good to go based on a false belief of prosperity for business owners, but if you talk to most, you will find the stress and pressure is becoming unbearable for many. Something like 60% of small businesses do not make it through something like this. To us, that is a child lost and a large extended family thrown out in the street. Every business is unique in needs but worth considering.

— Jeff Greiner

Adventure Center of Asheville

Asheville