Letter: Charles George VA Medical Center earns its reputation

I was recently released from the cardiac ward at the Charles George VA Medical Center here in Asheville after suffering a heart attack and two minor strokes. This was the first time in my life that I have ever been hospitalized and needless to say, I was pretty scared.

From the minute I entered the emergency room to the time of my discharge, I can tell you all from personal experience that we should all be very, very proud of the staff at our local VA because they are top-notch, caring and helpful professionals who go above and beyond the call of duty to help veteran patients, and many of the staff are veterans themselves.

I include everyone in this praise from those who clean the rooms and serve the meals all the way up to nurses , doctors and specialists. I especially want to thank Dr. Glenn Gafford who was in charge of my case and really helped me calm down, and the initial talk he gave me about my heavy cigarette smoking and its relation to my health problems seems to have worked, and I am still off the cigs.

Asheville is very lucky to have such a highly rated and respected VA, and we all owe them a tip of our various military service hats for their service to us veterans.

— John Penley

Asheville