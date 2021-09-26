Letter: Charlotte Street neighbors could learn from Charlotte

There is something about the Charlotte Street development issue/dialogue that is troubling to me, and it has to do with the signs the neighborhood is using to promote their cause.

The “Charlotte St. Not Charlotte” signs are offensive and represent the kind of close-minded, self-righteous thinking and speech that turn people off to otherwise worthy causes. There are many thriving new businesses and neighborhoods being activated all across Charlotte, especially in the urban infill zones around downtown, like Midtown, NoDa and South Boulevard areas. Charlotte even has light rail, for crying out loud.

You will also find many examples of more attractive architecture for new developments in Charlotte than the kind of buildings going up in Asheville. To the witty sign makers in the Charlotte Street community: Open your eyes and learn to work with others in a constructive way. You might learn a thing or two from Charlotte.

— Frank Balentine

Asheville