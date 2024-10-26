Letter: Choose candidates who support public schools

Everything we want for public schools starts with electing the right leaders.

Our Republican-controlled state legislature and Supreme Court have been working diligently to dismantle public education in favor of funding private school vouchers, used primarily by wealthy families for religious schools.

Public School Strong endorses only qualified candidates who pledge to support fully funded and inclusive public education. We endorse and ask you to vote for the following candidates: Josh Stein, governor; Mo Green, superintendent of public instruction; Allison Riggs, state Supreme Court; Eric Ager, N.C. House District 114; Lindsey Prather, N.C. House District 115; Amanda Edwards, Buncombe County Board of Commissioners chair; Jennifer Horton, Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, District 1; Terri Wells, Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, District 2; Charles Martin, Buncombe County Board of Education, at-large seat; Greg Cheatham, Buncombe County Board of Education, District 2; and Amy Churchill, Buncombe County Board of Education, District 4.

So, let’s get out to vote — for our students, for our public schools and for a better future.

— Sharon Broussard

Asheville