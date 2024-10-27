Letter: Church creates welcoming hub after storm

In just a few short years, Pastors Sam and Erin Burleson at Covenant Community Church in the Reynolds community have created a true spiritual home for all local residents. I know this because of how they have responded in the aftermath of Helene.

They set up washing machines and dryers, and portable showers, which were the exact services that were most needed at the time. I have seen families leaving the church grounds with food, water and personal care supplies, while so many people are out of work right now.

In generations past, the church was the center of the community. Pastor Sam and Pastor Erin have reached back into recent history to create a safe and welcoming place for all to be nourished.

— Lauri Bailey

Asheville