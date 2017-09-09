Letter: City needs Kapoor’s constructive voice

I am writing in support of Vijay Kapoor, candidate for Asheville City Council. I worked with Mr. Kapoor on neighborhood issues during the three years I chaired Asheville’s Neighborhood Advisory Committee. His efforts to promote “responsible development” in South Asheville contributed to the formation of the Sweeten Creek Association of Neighborhoods, which now actively participates in the planning of land-use development and roadway improvements.

This was a giant step forward as NAC had struggled to engage South Asheville neighborhoods. We now regularly see activity of a positive nature emerging from South Asheville, including the submission of a SCAN unified development plan for consideration in Asheville’s 2017 comprehensive planning process.

Mr. Kapoor lives in a community with an active neighborhood association, and he understands the value of that organization. He will bring much-needed budget experience to the City Council. He demands transparency in decision-making, and he is committed to giving the average citizen a “place in the discussion.”

I have found him to be a person of high integrity, a willing listener, a thoughtful decision-maker and an inclusive leader. Asheville needs this constructive voice in city government. I ask voters to join me in supporting Vijay Kapoor for City Council.

— Elaine Poovey

Asheville

Editor’s note: Poovey tells Xpress that she is working in Kapoor’s election campaign.