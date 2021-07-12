I live in West Asheville and am awakened almost every night after 11 p.m. by the noise of trucks or motorcycles flying by at excessive speed with no mufflers. The noise has increased dramatically over the past five years or so.
— Susan Jensen Asheville
3 thoughts on “Letter: Clamp down on noisy vehicles”
Yes it is very bad. Seems like every other truck has had exhaust modifications to increase noise. To me, this is the kind of thing teenagers used to do with their “souped up bucket”. Most grew out of this phase and went on to lead productive and respectful lives. But not here. For some reason, grown men are still enamored with the roar of the engine every time they take off. And of course low muffled motorcycles have always been around but usually you only have to toleratet them on the highway as most of these folks are getting up there in years. Thank god!
The new noise ordinance will address these noisy vehicles….the problem is getting regular enforcement. APD is way down in strength and even if full strength, police departments all over have not enforced this stuff for many years (my experience). This basically boils down to respectful citizenship and frankly, only one of many things we see today that flaunt that goal/ideal (e.g., anything goes!).
Who will enforce the excessive noise? Asheville’s Finest are leaving. Asheville is in a losing game. Good people are fed up…
Hire a company to automate it, just like they do with stoplight cameras. No reason you can’t have a camera/noise meter setup to snap a rear-end/plate photo w/decibel reading beside it. Just like the stoplight camera – you don’t know you were caught until you get a letter in the mail letting you know you’ve been fined (been there). Bet it’d work pretty well.