Letter: Clamp down on noisy vehicles

[Regarding “Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Proposed Noise Ordinance Could Reshape Downtown’s Future,” June 23, Xpress:] My concern is for the extremely loud trucks and motorcycles that fill the roadways. I’d love to see the police stop some of these drivers and issue tickets for violating the noise ordinance.

I live in West Asheville and am awakened almost every night after 11 p.m. by the noise of trucks or motorcycles flying by at excessive speed with no mufflers. The noise has increased dramatically over the past five years or so.

— Susan Jensen

Asheville