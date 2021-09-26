Letter: Closing libraries will diminish our communities

The library I grew up with: with shelves of books, oak tables and even that smell of books. It was a part of my life, and I understand why patrons of the Oakley, Swannanoa and Black Mountain libraries are resistant to change, especially changes to their “community.”
Even the new East Asheville library leaves me cold: compartmentalized with small rooms for gathering. Google will only show what is popular, not what is the best.
If I am allowed to quote Caitlan Moran, a British journalist, on libraries: “A library in the middle of a community is a cross between an emergency exit, a life raft and a festival. They are cathedrals of the mind; hospitals of the soul; theme parks of the imagination. … They are the only sheltered public spaces where you are not a consumer, but a citizen, instead. … A mall [or shopping on Amazon is] … where your money makes the wealthy wealthier. But a library is where the wealthy’s taxes pay for you to become a little more extraordinary, instead.”
Oakley, Swannanoa and Black Mountain would be diminished by the disappearance of these public places — a refuge for many of us.
— Roger Turner
Asheville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.