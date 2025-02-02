Letter: Columnist’s humor came shining through

Well done on the Jerry Sternberg obituary commentary [“In His Own Words: Sternberg’s ‘Gospel’ Told a Colorful History of Asheville,” Jan. 15, Xpress]. Very readable, funny and interesting piece, with silky smooth transitions. In addition, writer Tracy Rose let Jerry do most of the talking rather than herself. So many writers don’t do that.
It included unforgettable passages such as Jerry’s daddy trading in muskrat, mink and fox furs; Jerry entertaining Yitzhak Rabin in Seely’s castle; and his willingness to admit he was wrong in his jousting with Karen Cragnolin’s RiverLink French Broad River revitalization efforts.
As the piece noted, Jerry’s “healthy dose of humor” came shining through, as well as his decades of wide experience.
— Bill Branyon
Asheville
