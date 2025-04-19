Letter: Concerned for animals at WNC Nature Center

I’m very disappointed to see Xpress’ enthusiasm about the Western North Carolina Nature Center reopening.

I will never forget my one painful visit two years ago watching animals with no enrichment in small enclosures with nothing to do but sleep. The exception was a bear, pacing back and forth in an oval. He would touch his nose to the gate latch each slow loop. I watched for 30 minutes, then left in tears. He was still making his loop of captivity insanity as I walked away.

That this place receives accreditation is evidence of the insufficiency of regulatory oversight of captive animal businesses. How people take their children there for entertainment is indicative of how tragically separated most people are from natural animal behavior. Heartbreaking.

— Janet Thew

Flat Rock

Editor’s note: Xpress reached out to the City of Asheville, which manages the Nature Center, and received the following response to the writer’s points from City spokesperson Kim Miller: “We appreciate your genuine concern for our animals’ welfare at the Nature Center. Sometimes a single visit may not allow a guest to see all that we do to care for our animals. They are here because they cannot survive on their own in the wild, and many of them have special medical needs that require daily care and attention.

“Your letter mentioned lack of enrichment, pacing and sleeping. Animals at the Nature Center receive enrichment daily, and sometimes enrichment is given to the animals before the park opens. Our animals can pace when their keepers are near, they are anticipating meal time or if there is a bird, squirrel or rabbit on the other side of their habitat fencing that they cannot reach. Lastly, many of our animals are nocturnal, so you might see them sleeping when you visit. If you have additional questions, please email us at questions@wildwnc.org.”