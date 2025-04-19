Letter: Concerned for animals at WNC Nature Center

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I’m very disappointed to see Xpress’ enthusiasm about the Western North Carolina Nature Center reopening.

I will never forget my one painful visit two years ago watching animals with no enrichment in small enclosures with nothing to do but sleep. The exception was a bear, pacing back and forth in an oval. He would touch his nose to the gate latch each slow loop. I watched for 30 minutes, then left in tears. He was still making his loop of captivity insanity as I walked away.

That this place receives accreditation is evidence of the insufficiency of regulatory oversight of captive animal businesses. How people take their children there for entertainment is indicative of how tragically separated most people are from natural animal behavior. Heartbreaking.

— Janet Thew
Flat Rock

Editor’s note: Xpress reached out to the City of Asheville, which manages the Nature Center, and received the following response to the writer’s points from City spokesperson Kim Miller: “We appreciate your genuine concern for our animals’ welfare at the Nature Center. Sometimes a single visit may not allow a guest to see all that we do to care for our animals. They are here because they cannot survive on their own in the wild, and many of them have special medical needs that require daily care and attention.

“Your letter mentioned lack of enrichment, pacing and sleeping. Animals at the Nature Center receive enrichment daily, and sometimes enrichment is given to the animals before the park opens. Our animals can pace when their keepers are near, they are anticipating meal time or if there is a bird, squirrel or rabbit on the other side of their habitat fencing that they cannot reach. Lastly, many of our animals are nocturnal, so you might see them sleeping when you visit. If you have additional questions, please email us at questions@wildwnc.org.”

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.