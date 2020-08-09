Letter: Confederate monuments belong in museums

People — a monument is an exaltation, a figure of pride. If a Confederate statue represents your “heritage,” I’m suggesting there’s nothing to be proud of here.

If it’s simply historical accuracy we’re interested in, why not a depiction of a plantation and the slaves who labored there for their masters, as compared to the preservation of the Nazi death camps, which reinforce “never again”?

Let’s put these historical representatives in museums where they belong so that generations to follow can learn from our folly.

— Margot Kornfeld

Asheville