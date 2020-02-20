Letter: ‘Conserve’ doesn’t reflect actions

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

It’s always good to hear from Mr. [Carl] Mumpower, and I sincerely appreciate his explanation of conservativism, from the root word conserve: “to use or manage wisely; preserve, save” [“Asheville’s Progressive Addiction Is Growing Old,” Jan 22, Xpress]. I completely support managing resources wisely and working to save what we have.

However, I get confused applying the term conserve, as stated by Mr. Mumpower, to a few of the 95 regulations the current administration has rolled back [quoted from the Dec. 21 New York Times article, “95 Environmental Rules Being Rolled Back Under Trump”]. Such as:

• “Rolled back most of the requirements of a 2017 rule aimed at improving safety at sites that use hazardous chemicals that was instituted after a chemical plant exploded in Texas.”

• “Proposed doubling the time allowed to remove lead pipes from water systems with high levels of lead.”

• “Proposed a rule exempting certain types of power plants from parts of an E.P.A. rule limiting toxic discharge from power plants into public waterways.”

• “Revoked a rule that prevented coal companies from dumping mining debris into local streams.”

• “Ended an Occupational Safety and Health Administration program to reduce risks of workers developing the lung disease silicosis.”

• “Reversed an Obama-era rule that required braking system upgrades for ‘high hazard’ trains hauling flammable liquids, like oil and ethanol.”

• “Rejected a proposed ban on chlorpyrifos, a pesticide linked to developmental disabilities in children. (A European Union ban is to take effect in 2020.)”

• “Rolled back a roughly 40-year-old interpretation of a policy aimed at protecting migratory birds, potentially running afoul of treaties with Canada and Mexico.”

• “Revoked a directive for federal agencies to minimize impacts on water, wildlife, land and other natural resources when approving development projects.”

• “Lifted ban on drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.”

• “Scrapped a proposed rule that required mines to prove they could pay to clean up future pollution.”

• “Lifted a summertime ban on the use of E15, a gasoline blend made of 15 percent ethanol. (Burning gasoline with a higher concentration of ethanol in hot conditions increases smog.)”

And: In CBO’s projections, the federal budget deficit is $960 billion in 2019 and averages $1.2 trillion between 2020 and 2029.

Conserve? I think not. Exploit, destroy, abuse? I think so.

— Dinah Williams
Asheville

SHARE
About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: ‘Conserve’ doesn’t reflect actions

  1. Enlightened Enigma

    Dr. Mumpower writes about the local situation , not all this national BS… duh.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.