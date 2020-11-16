Letter: Consider gay leaders and women in renaming push

This may not be politically correct, but I feel I must speak up as I am becoming increasingly angry at the bandwagon Asheville leaders have jumped on. It’s a far cry from believing that “Black Lives Matter” (which I do) to renaming every street in Asheville, the Vance Monument and possibly even the city of Asheville itself after Black people.

Sorry folks, but African Americans, who have indeed been discriminated against, are still only about 15% of the population, as are gay people, who also make up about the same percentage and who have been discriminated against for perhaps longer than people of color.

Why not rename the Vance Monument and the streets after prominent gay leaders who have supported and helped to grow Asheville into the vibrant city it is today? Or, my gosh, maybe even women, who make up a higher percentage of the population than either of those groups (maybe 50%?) and who are still being discriminated against today.

Come on, Asheville. Let’s promote equality for everyone.

— Nikki Marmo

Asheville

Editor’s note: A 2019 Reuters article reported that an estimated 4.5% of the U.S. population identifies as LGBT, though a 2016 Liveability.com article noted that Asheville has 83% more gay and lesbian residents than the average U.S. city, according to census figures. The Census Bureau’s 2019 estimate of Asheville’s Black population is 11.7%.