Letter: Contact legislators to support ERA

It’s time for a win for the women of the United States by supporting House Bill 271 and Senate Bill 184: NC Adopt Equal Rights Amendment bills. The Equal Rights Amendment was passed by the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in 1972. At that time, 38 states were needed to ratify the amendment. The original deadline ended … with only 35 of the 38 states needed for ratification.

Efforts to extend the deadline currently include going forward with the three-state ratification needed in order to fuel momentum to reintroduce the amendment to Congress. If legislators vote for HB 271 and SB 184, North Carolina could make history as the final state needed for ERA ratification!

I feel adding the ERA will protect all Americans from discrimination and offer equal protection under the law regardless of gender. The 14th Amendment does not specifically mention gender, which is why I feel the ERA is necessary. The United States was different back in 1868 at the time of the passing of the 14th Amendment. It was a time that is remembered for civil rights regarding race and significant progress for the people of the United States, but I feel the ERA more adequately represents our current culture and will offer the judicial system a more consistent basis for determining discrimination.

HB 271 and SB 184 bills were filed in March but have yet to be brought up for a vote in the N.C. General Assembly. Please contact your elected officials and let them know you support the ERA and the many women and men who have fought for equality in our nation!

— Sarah Yontz

Black Mountain