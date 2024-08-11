Letter: Continue calling for truth, justice and peace

Hi, I’m Ed. My life experiences have taught me that I am part of a complex, tragic, mysterious and awesome universe. I’ve discovered there is no perfect ideology, political, social or religious life, and that I am part of a miraculous, yet flawed human species. What a relief. I’m not alone. We’re a blessed hodgepodge of human beings!

I’ve referred to lifelong learning often in order to encourage the younger generations, parents, teachers and those involved in caring for others to not give up on our democracy. With all the muck, foolishness and violence in the world, we’d best recognize that it’s the systemic dysfunction, not one individual or group. In other words, our way of life is dominated by money, greed and political power.

It is in the above spirit that I encourage local groups like the Veterans for Peace, Resist Raytheon, Asheville Democratic Socialists, churches and other groups to continue calling for truth, justice and peace. There has been much written locally about local concerns, which also reflect the national and global dysfunctional world we live in. Activity by Asheville groups gives us hope that we can transcend our narrow views — going beyond one political party, one program or one set of policies.

We are in a dark period of history. But, in the face of this darkness, ordinary people of hope and faith, locally and around the world, are coming together to resist injustice, violence and oppression. They are transforming themselves and the world to meet our challenges to democracy: authoritarian governments, economic inequality, rising gun violence and the militarization of our societies.

Our polarized politics and economic inequality do not support or encourage us to see the greatness of our Constitution and the sacredness of religion’s mature spiritual values of freedom, equality, justice and peace. Despite centuries of violence, greed, lust, cruelty, hatred and wars by the human species, we still produce men and women who overcome evil with good, hatred with love, greed with charity and cruelty with sanctity.

Yes, yes, I know, Christianity and religion have a lot of negative baggage, but to paint all religious beliefs with the same brush is to oversimplify and ignore insights of neuroscientists, anthropologists and religious advocates like the Dalai Lama, Jewish rabbis like Michael Lerner, and Christians, Protestants, Catholics, Muslims and the secular world calling for a healthier spirituality to widen the circle of inclusion.

I believe our secular society urgently needs to be open to the values of traditional, mature, spiritual religions that have a goal of divine union, which is about forgiveness, integration, kindness, empathy, compassion and solidarity to create a better world.

There is much good in religion and government that is best recognized. Religions and governments are not going away, so let’s move on to include the positive goals and make the changes that will transform our society to better meet the promises of our revolutionary Constitution.

In this sense, our way of life and demonstrating for peace and justice is not liberal, conservative, Democratic or Republican, but a sacred act to heal our communities and the world: the goal of believers and nonbelievers alike. My belief is that it is the younger generation who will change the world. The goal being divine union, not personal perfection. You can challenge me on this; that’s how I learn.

You young people — do yourself a favor and read, study and act to hold on to our democracy by informing yourself. Aging is not for the weak of heart, so prepare yourself now. I call it lifelong learning. It never ends. I speak from experience.

Here’s a thought from Mahatma Gandhi: “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”

At my age, I don’t worry about aging but focus on living for truth, and the good and beautiful. You may email me at esacco189@gmail.com

— Ed Sacco

Asheville