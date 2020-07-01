Letter: Cover focus should have been on Black leaders

In the midst of a global, Black-led uprising, the June 10 cover of Xpress focused on white artists who created works in support of the Black Lives Matter movement [“Storefront Solidarity: Local Artists Paint Downtown Businesses to Show Support for Protests”]. While the art is impressive, the focus in this moment should be on the Black leaders who are and have been leading us all to freedom.

If we want to dismantle racism, we must disrupt the dominant narrative that centers on white voices and perspectives. The white-led action featured in your cover story was inspired by Black-led protests — which are the real story.

— Jason Krekel

Asheville

Editor’s note: We agree that including and highlighting the voices of the community members most affected by an issue — in this case, Black and brown communities responding to disproportionate police violence — is of critical importance.

The murals inspired by recent protests began appearing on Wednesday, June 3, and the project was in full swing by Friday, June 5. To meet our Monday, June 8, print deadline, our writer had to depend on sources immediately available to him. However, that week’s paper and all of our recent issues have featured the voices of African American and Latinx community members, including artists, community leaders, elected officials, youths and others.