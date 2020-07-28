Letter: ‘COVID Police’ don’t really care about community

Wow! The “COVID Police” are out in force, writing their letters proselytizing about wearing masks and social distancing. The whining and hand-wringing is just laughable. You are all touting from the same script: Do it for the children, do it for the elderly, and more so, do it for the community. It’s the last one that I find the most hypocritical.
Let’s start with the stay-at-home order a few months ago. Did you stay at home, as per the order? No! You went out and loaded up on “essential items,” like home improvement materials and many bags of mulch and soil for your gardens. You weren’t staying home. You were out getting “essentials.” I’m still trying to understand how gardening items are deemed essential. Mulch is certainly going to stop the COVID as you go out and get it. Your attitude of entitlement during this time was appalling.
This brings me to the next thing on my list. You all say “do it for the community.” What a bunch of pathetic hypocrites! Where are you when the community is suffering from low wages, unaffordable housing, exploding property taxes because of gentrification, out-of-control health care costs (even with insurance), etc. Obviously, as long as it doesn’t affect you, “Screw the community,” is what it sounds like to me.
Until COVID happened, you were all happy in the cocoons of your little world of perceived safety and entitled comfort. What about all the people of the community who serve you? Now, all of a sudden, you care about the community? What are you doing for those out of work because of the COVID? Where is the outrage about the businesses and livelihoods lost? Again, I ask, why is the “community” all of a sudden important?
That answer is simple. It’s because now you are threatened and scared. Pathetic. You’re not in Kansas anymore, Dorothy; it’s every man for himself. It always has been. You couldn’t care less about the community, just your own little dream world.
— Mike Rapier
Weaverville
