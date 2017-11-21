Letter: Crowd out short-term rentals

Gentrification is caused by unit density limits, not short-term rentals, which are an idiotic scapegoat.
STRs should be crowded out of existence by affordable housing density, not regulated like a bureaucratic scapegoat. The North Asheville liberal elite zoners are barking you up the wrong tree again, so crowd them out, too.
— Alan Ditmore
Leicester
This reads more like a click-bait troll than an actual letter to the editor – no explanation, reasoning or logical argument given for the stated hypotheses – just statements of ‘fact’ followed by some name-calling negativity. Might as well have said that “Gentrification is caused by gnomes, not short-term rentals…” and that “STRs should be crowded out of existence by pandas…” Sheesh.